Leaders of over 20 countries, 10 int'l organizations to attend SCO Tianjin Summit

Xinhua) 15:25, August 22, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, which will be held in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said on Friday.

This will be the fifth time that China has hosted the SCO Summit and the largest since the establishment of the organization, he said at a press briefing.

The foreign leaders invited to attend the summit include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, etc., Liu announced.

Leaders of international organizations and multilateral mechanisms invited to attend the summit include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Khan, Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, he said.

