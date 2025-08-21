Chinese fruits gain popularity among consumers in SCO countries

(People's Daily Overseas Edition) 14:43, August 21, 2025

In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a local consumer purchases Chinese fruits. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Lin Zihan)

In Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Aygul Sadikova likes to go to the supermarket to buy fruits after work. Kiwifruit from China is her favorite. She said, "The first time I tried it, I was captivated by its flavor. Chinese fruits have become a favorite for my whole family."

In recent years, agricultural product cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries has gradually deepened, and this sweet "two-way interaction" is ongoing. With stable supply and high cost performance, Chinese fruits have gradually won the favor of consumers in SCO countries.

This year, 30,000 tonnes of fruits from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, such as pears, kiwifruits and apples, will be exported to SCO countries and other regions. Meanwhile, in 2024, China imported agricultural products worth $13.66 billion from other SCO member states, with an average annual growth of 13.3 percent since 2001. Chinese consumers can easily access fruits from SCO countries at supermarkets or through online platforms.

