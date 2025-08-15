Young students from SCO countries experience traditional Chinese culture in Tianjin

Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries visit an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 14, 2025. Hundreds of young students from SCO countries, who are visiting China on a cultural exchange program, experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A young student from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) country poses for a photo in traditional Chinese attire at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 14, 2025. Hundreds of young students from SCO countries, who are visiting China on a cultural exchange program, experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A young student from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) country selects cultural and creative products at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 14, 2025. Hundreds of young students from SCO countries, who are visiting China on a cultural exchange program, experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries select gifts at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 14, 2025. Hundreds of young students from SCO countries, who are visiting China on a cultural exchange program, experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries pose for a group photo at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 14, 2025. Hundreds of young students from SCO countries, who are visiting China on a cultural exchange program, experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

