China launches online campaign to showcase cultural charm and high-quality development of N China's Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 21:14, August 09, 2025

Photo shows a scene from an online event held to explore the cultural charm and high-quality development of north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 9, 2025. （Photo/Provided to People's Daily Online）

An online campaign was launched on Aug. 9, 2025 in north China's Tianjin municipality to showcase the city’s unique unique cultural charm, remarkable progress, and openness and inclusiveness ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Attending the launch event were distinguished figures such as Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the Cyberspace Administration of China; Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily; Shen Lei, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tianjin Municipal Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee; and Jin Ruiguo, director general of the Policy and Regulations Department of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

In addition, over 300 participants were present, including representatives from the CCAC, NCHA, People’s Daily, relevant government departments of Tianjin municipality, journalists from various media outlets, as well as experts, artists and internet influencers.

A series of performances were staged to showcase Tianjin’s unique culture, modern development and stories of high-quality development.

At the event, central media outlets, industry representatives, and other participants jointly released key online publicity projects. International students from SCO member states studying in China, as well as foreign friends residing in Tianjin, shared their indelible bonds with the city, extending sincere wishes for the upcoming 2025 SCO Summit.

From August 7 to 9, nearly 100 media professionals and online influencers from over 20 media outlets across the country gathered in Tianjin. They visited sites including Tianjin Ancient Culture Street, Yangliuqing Ancient Town Folk Culture Museum, Tianjin Museum, Tiankai Higher Education Science and Technology Innovation Park, celebrities’ former residences, and Tianjin Port, gaining an in-depth experience of the openness and inclusiveness of Tianjin-style culture. Through their first-hand perspectives, they are set to tell stories of Tianjin's high-quality development, showcasing the city's unique cultural charm and remarkable progress in various fields.

