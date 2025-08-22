SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance unveiled in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:33, August 22, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the unveiling ceremony for the establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Ophthalmology Alliance in Tianjin, north China. The "Meeting at SCO" - 2025 Ophthalmology Cooperation and People-to-People Connectivity Seminar and Unveiling Ceremony for the Establishment of the SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance was held in Tianjin on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the "Meeting at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) " - 2025 Ophthalmology Cooperation and People-to-People Connectivity Seminar and Unveiling Ceremony for the Establishment of the SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People attend the "Meeting at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) " - 2025 Ophthalmology Cooperation and People-to-People Connectivity Seminar and Unveiling Ceremony for the Establishment of the SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

