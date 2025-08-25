A life-saving gift from Chinese friends

(People's Daily Overseas Edition) 15:13, August 25, 2025

Local people in Pakistan queue up outside the mobile medical unit donated by Chinese automaker BAIC Foton. (Photo provided by BAIC Foton)

In Pakistan's Punjab province, a white mobile medical unit has become a common sight, traveling between villages to provide free healthcare to local women and children.

Due to relatively underdeveloped medical services in Pakistan, residents in remote areas often struggle to access care, leaving pregnant women and infants particularly vulnerable. To help address this, Chinese automaker BAIC Foton donated the mobile medical unit to a Pakistani charity, collaborating with local medical staff to deliver quality healthcare directly to those in need.

Since March 2022, the mobile medical unit has reached approximately 300 villages and provided services to over 9,000 women and children. Nur Bano, a Pakistani woman who benefited from the service, described it simply as a gift of life from Chinese friends.

Photo shows the donation ceremony of a mobile medical unit. (Photo provided by BAIC Foton)

