SCO's growth highlights appeal, vitality, says Sri Lankan expert

Xinhua) 09:04, August 26, 2025

COLOMBO, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has continued to grow and expand over the past 24 years, reflecting inclusiveness as well as appeal and vitality, said Yasiru Ranaraja, a Sri Lankan international affairs expert and the founding director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, told Xinhua recently.

Ranaraja said the SCO, the world's largest regional organization in terms of landmass and population, provides a reliable platform for promoting equal dialogue and solidarity in addressing regional issues. It also helps member states combat terrorism and boost economic growth, "which is crucial to strengthening regional security," he added.

"We see out of SCO many countries want to join it as dialogue partners and members of the issue, which demonstrates the recognition of the organization by the international community," Ranaraja noted.

According to him, the SCO offers a valuable platform for cooperation among Global South countries. At a time when the world is facing challenges such as geopolitical conflicts and protectionism, the SCO embodies "a fairer and more inclusive vision of regional governance."

Sri Lanka is a dialogue partner of the SCO. Ranaraja said the country is seeking deeper engagement with the organization, especially in areas such as security, counterterrorism, supply chains, and port cooperation.

Sri Lanka attaches great importance to port development and hopes to align itself with regional trade integration efforts under the SCO, he said. Establishing a regional port cooperation platform will significantly reduce the country's port operation and transshipment costs, while enhancing the competitiveness of regional trade, he added.

