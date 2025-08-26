Home>>
Guiyang Symphony Orchestra perform in Slovenia
(Xinhua) 10:33, August 26, 2025
Members of Guiyang Symphony Orchestra from southwest China perform in duration of its European tour, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Members of Guiyang Symphony Orchestra from southwest China perform in duration of its European tour, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Members of Guiyang Symphony Orchestra from southwest China perform in duration of its European tour, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Members of Guiyang Symphony Orchestra from southwest China greet the audience in duration of its European tour, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.