China steps up efforts to boost opening-up

08:12, August 26, 2025 By ZHONG NAN ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China will upgrade its special customs supervision areas and advance international customs cooperation to reinforce foreign trade resilience, senior government officials said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Wang Jun, vice-minister of the General Administration of Customs, said the government will push forward the transformation of special customs supervision areas, with a focus on diversified functions, high-end industrial upgrading and greater trade facilitation.

Sun Meijun, minister of the GAC, said that facilitating cross-border trade is an essential requirement of high-level opening-up, a key means to improve the business environment and counter external shocks, and a necessary step to implement the World Trade Organization's commitments and uphold the multilateral trading system.

Special customs supervision areas are key platforms for opening-up, especially when it comes to expanding trade and attracting investment. Covering less than 0.005 percent of China's land area, the areas account for one-fifth of the country's total imports and exports.

Wang said that 19 new special customs supervision areas were added during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, bringing the total number to 174. The distribution of locations was also optimized to cover all provincial-level regions.

Cai Hongbo, director of Beijing Normal University's Free Trade Zone Research Center, said that upgrading special customs supervision areas will help China remain a powerful engine for high-tech investment, emerging industries and institutional innovation, while deepening the integration of manufacturing and services.

Zhang Baofeng, head of the GAC's National Office of Port Administration, said that as many parts of the world are facing a complex and volatile global trade environment, the administration will strengthen international cooperation to ensure smoother trade flows and more resilient supply chains.

Since 2021, China has signed 519 cooperation documents with foreign partners and ranked among the top three trading partners for 157 countries and regions, data from the GAC showed.

In 2024, China's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative reached 22 trillion yuan ($3.07 trillion), accounting for over 50 percent of its total imports and exports, according to customs statistics.

The country's trade with emerging markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Latin America, Africa and Central Asia, has expanded at an annual pace of more than 10 percent since 2021.

Trade experts said that China's foreign trade is expected to stay resilient in the second half of 2025, supported by robust high-tech exports, dynamic private sector activity and deepening links with emerging markets.

Liang Ming, director of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation's Institute of International Trade, said that powered by cost efficiency, product quality and modern infrastructure, China's industrial ecosystem is evolving into a vibrant hub for innovation, enabling manufacturers to tap into new technologies, strengthen collaboration with global partners and expand their presence in both domestic and overseas markets.

One such company is Neusoft Medical Systems, a Shenyang, Liaoning province-based medical equipment manufacturer.

Its products, including computed tomography scanners and magnetic resonance imaging devices, have been exported to more than 110 countries and regions spanning Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East, serving over 13,000 overseas clients, with particularly extensive coverage in economies participating in the BRI.

"We will actively expand into emerging markets and step up investment in research and development to enhance competitiveness and deliver innovative medical solutions worldwide," said Wang Zhiqiang, the company's senior vice-president.

Neusoft's exports of high-end medical equipment exceeded 260 million yuan in the first seven months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 21.8 percent, according to Shenyang Customs.

China's foreign trade grew 3.5 percent year-on-year to 25.7 trillion yuan between January and July, while exports rose 7.3 percent year-on-year to 15.31 trillion yuan, customs data showed.

