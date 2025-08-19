China Dynamics: China's July economy shows steady progress and resilience

People's Daily Online) 16:53, August 19, 2025

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China on Aug. 15, 2025, the nation's economy maintained a steady development momentum with progress in July.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for China in 2025 to 4.8 percent on July 29, up 0.8 percentage points compared to its forecast in April, which reflects the international community's growing confidence in the Chinese economy.

Going forward, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said with the economy's solid fundamentals, multiple strengths, great resilience, and vast potential, the conditions and fundamental trends for long-term development remain unchanged, supported by growing market demand, the advancement of new quality productive forces, ongoing reforms and opening up, and the continued positive impact of government policies.

(Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)