China's five autonomous regions see robust economic growth
(Xinhua) 13:41, August 18, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The combined gross domestic product (GDP) of China's five autonomous regions surged from 6.01 trillion yuan (about 843.06 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 to nearly 8.38 trillion yuan in 2024, a senior official said on Monday.
Duan Yijun, deputy head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, announced the figures at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
The five autonomous regions are the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
