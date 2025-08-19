Chinese premier urges efforts to meet annual development goals

Xinhua) 08:05, August 19, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang chairs the ninth plenary meeting of the State Council on Aug. 18, 2025. Li stressed the importance of efforts to consolidate and expand the momentum of China's economic recovery and positive development trajectory, and of efforts to accomplish the country's annual economic and social development goals. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed the importance of efforts to consolidate and expand the momentum of China's economic recovery and positive development trajectory, and of efforts to accomplish the country's annual economic and social development goals.

Chairing the ninth plenary meeting of the State Council, Li underscored the need to take a comprehensive and dialectical view of the economic situation, to actively respond to various uncertainties, to ensure the effective implementation of the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and to work for the best-possible outcomes through concrete actions.

It is necessary to enhance the effectiveness of macroeconomic policy implementation, focus on key priorities to strengthen the domestic economy, and leverage its stability and long-term growth to cushion against global uncertainties, he said.

He urged efforts to continue unleashing consumption potential, systematically remove restrictive measures in the consumption sector, and move faster to foster new growth drivers such as services consumption and new types of consumption.

Solid measures should be taken to consolidate the stabilizing trend of the property market, he said, calling for the promotion of the deep integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation, the firm advancement of high-standard opening-up, and the orderly expansion of both voluntary and unilateral opening-up.

More efforts should be made to keep employment stable, ensure the people's well-being, enhance workplace safety supervision, and strengthen disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the premier said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)