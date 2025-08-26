China's resistance against Japanese aggression pivotal to World War II victory over fascism, says expert

Xinhua) 15:29, August 26, 2025

CAIRO, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was pivotal to the victory over fascism in World War II, a political expert has said.

Nadia Helmy, a political science professor at Egypt's Beni-Suef University, stressed that China's victory over Japanese militarism was an integral part of the global struggle against militaristic fascism.

"Reviving China's prominent and important role in World War II is very important," Helmy told Xinhua, noting that the victory over Japanese aggression, secured under the united front initiated and set up by the Communist Party of China (CPC), was "a victory of justice over evil, light over darkness, and progress over regression."

Having visited the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression during her trip to Beijing five years ago, the Egyptian expert recalled that she was shocked by the documents and photos that recorded Japan's brutality against the Chinese people.

All the items preserved in the museum serve as undeniable evidence and testimony to Japan's invasion of China, she added.

Commenting on attempts by certain individuals in Japan to distort or deny the history of Japan's aggression against China, Helmy said such blatant historical fallacies offend the Chinese and peace-loving people around the world.

She encouraged travelers to Beijing to visit the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression to learn the history of Japan's brutality against China and its people, she noted.

China will hold a grand gathering and military parade on Sept. 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Given China's contributions to the victory over the Axis powers, Helmy said the world must pay greater attention to China's role in World War II.

Helmy said that "under the CPC's leadership, the Chinese people once triumphed over foreign invasion, and today, under the same leadership, China continues to achieve remarkable progress in its development."

The victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression proves that "the Chinese people have every reason to be confident in advancing Chinese modernization and realizing national rejuvenation under the CPC's leadership," Helmy said.

