Exhibition marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism launched in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:33, August 26, 2025

Visitors view paintings at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025. An art exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War opened to public here on Monday.

The exhibition, which will run until Sept. 18, brings together over 300 artworks including Chinese paintings, oil paintings, woodblock prints and sculptures.

Visitors view artworks at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025.

A visitor views a painting at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025.

A visitor passes by a painting created by Xu Beihong, a famous Chinese painter, at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025.

Visitors view a painting created by Qi Baishi, a famous Chinese painter, at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025.

Visitors view artworks at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025.

