Domino artist commemorates victory over Japanese aggression

(People's Daily App) 10:45, August 26, 2025

A domino artist marked the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese people's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression with a creative build involving more than 8,000 dominoes and playing cards. The first playing card was set into motion using the eight, ace and five of spades, symbolizing the date 815 (August 15, 1945), when Japan announced its unconditional surrender.

