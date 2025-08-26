Symposium marking 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japanese aggression held in Iraq

Xinhua) 09:13, August 26, 2025

SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A symposium commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held here on Monday, attracting over 600 attendees from Iraq and China.

The symposium, under the theme of "Remembering History and Creating A Better Future," was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Iraq, the Chinese Consulate General in Erbil, and the China Studies Center at the University of Sulaimani.

In his opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei said that 80 years ago, after 14 years of arduous and heroic struggle, the Chinese people achieved a great victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, marking the full victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

China stands ready to work with the international community to firmly uphold the correct view of the history of World War II, safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and practice true multilateralism, he added.

During the symposium, scholars, experts and officials emphasized the importance of China's role in the World Anti-Fascist War, expressing their commitment to drawing lessons from history, cherishing peace, and jointly advancing Iraq-China friendship and cooperation.

In his concluding remarks, Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun said that China will unswervingly pursue the path of peaceful development, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and contribute Chinese strength to world peace and development.

A photo exhibition was also held on the occasion to highlight the process of the Chinese people uniting to fight against Japanese aggression.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)