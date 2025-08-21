Tariffs hit home as prices climb in the U.S.

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang.

The impact of the U.S. government's tariff policy is gradually impacting the daily lives of ordinary Americans. About half of all Americans say the cost of groceries is a major source of stress in their life right now, according to a poll jointly carried out by The Associated Press and the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center finds.

According to The Guardian, the impact of the U.S.' tariff policy on prices has gradually become apparent. Prices remained stable in the spring; however, they started increasing in May and have continued to rise in June. The prices of appliances, furniture and toys, products typically manufactured outside the U.S., all rose.

The continuous increase in prices has burdened many Americans. A resident said, "Every time I go to the supermarket, I see prices have gone up again—especially for fruit," while another said, "The prices are simply unbearable."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)