9 kids, 1 adult injured after school bus rolls over in Texas

Xinhua) 11:16, August 14, 2025

HOUSTON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A school bus carrying 42 children rolled over Wednesday in Travis County, central Texas, injuring at least nine students and the driver, authorities said.

Two of the injured were airlifted to a hospital, according to local media reports.

Wednesday marked the first school day for the Leander Independent School District in Travis County.

Earlier on the same day, another school bus carrying 58 students overturned in Liberty County, Texas. Cleveland Independent School District said all passengers were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital for precautionary medical evaluations.

Investigations into both incidents are underway.

