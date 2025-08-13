Vietnamese PM calls for ongoing tariff talks with U.S.

Xinhua) 16:00, August 13, 2025

HANOI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade to continue tariff negotiations with the United States to secure the most favorable commitments for Vietnam, aiming for a comprehensive, balanced and sustainable trade agreement, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

The government leader assigned ministries, localities and state-owned enterprises to take measures in response to Washington's tariff policy.

Since Aug. 1, the United States has lowered tariffs on Vietnamese goods from 46 percent to 20 percent under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump that modified tariff rates for 69 trading partners.

