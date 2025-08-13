Home>>
Indian PM to meet Trump next month in U.S.: media
(Xinhua) 15:12, August 13, 2025
NEW DELHI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next month, local newspaper Indian Express said Wednesday.
According to the newspaper, preparations are underway to schedule a visit by Modi to the U.S. in the last week of September.
"The key objective will be to iron out the issues on trade and arrive at a common ground on tariffs," the newspaper said.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
