2 police officers killed, 1 injured in shooting in U.S. Utah

Xinhua) 09:24, August 19, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Two police officers were killed and another was injured in a shooting in the U.S. state of Utah Sunday night, local media reported.

Officers from the Tremonton Garland Police Department responded to an apparent case of domestic violence in the city of Tremonton, after someone called 911 multiple times and hung up, the neighboring Brigham City Police Department said Monday in a news release, according to local media.

A man came out with a firearm and shot the first officer, killing him. A second officer, responding to help the first one, was also struck and killed by the man's gunfire, according to reports.

The man fired several rounds into the vehicle of a deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office who had been dispatched to assist the Tremonton police, injuring him and his service dog.

Bystanders then convinced the man to put down his weapon, and the man was taken into custody by other officers on the scene, said the reports.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it "a terrible and tragic night" in a post on X, mourning "the loss of these courageous law enforcement officers."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)