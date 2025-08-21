Portuguese TCM enthusiasts pursue study in China

Xinhua) 15:37, August 21, 2025

HAIKOU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- After carefully observing her instructor demonstrate facial acupuncture, Catarina Oliveira uses a mirror to practice on her own face.

During the 2025 International Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) study tour, which was hosted by the Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in south China's island province of Hainan from Aug. 4 to 15, Portuguese national Oliveira studied in a group of 21 trainees from countries such as Portugal, Brazil and Ireland. For two weeks, the trainees immersed themselves in intensive theoretical and practical TCM studies.

Oliveira, 31, has been studying TCM for nine years. "It is very important for me to actually come to the birthplace of TCM and to really interact with people that have studied this their entire life," she said.

Oliveira's journey with TCM began during a personal health crisis. The former athlete experienced a severe hormone problem at the age of 20 due to excessive training. While Western medicine presented the option of drug treatment, she turned to TCM as an alternative. To her astonishment, her hormone levels normalized after just two treatment sessions. Having personally witnessed the remarkable effects of TCM, she resolved to study it.

Through deeper study, she gained a new perspective: TCM is more than acupuncture and cupping -- it embodies a philosophy of harmony. "Traditional Chinese medicine is always about harmony. And I think once you learn about TCM, you can really apply it to every single thing that you do in your daily life. And that's what I try to do as well," she said.

"I feel like traditional Chinese medicine is something you always have to study, forever," she added, expressing a desire to return to China for further training in the future.

For 22-year-old Portuguese trainee Barbara Silva, who recently completed four years of TCM study, this trip to China fulfilled a dream.

"Coming here to China is like a dream coming true, to see things really being done firsthand and see how real doctors here in China do things. It's very different from what we learn, even though it's the same theory," Silva said.

She added the doctors in Portugal use about 12 needles at most for acupuncture, whereas Chinese practitioners may use 30 to 40.

Several TCM techniques that are new to Portugal -- like fire needle acupuncture -- were also demonstrated during the study tour. "I've learned different things that I haven't seen yet. It's very fun," she said.

Initially, people view TCM as something magical that helps patients improve their health, Silva said. But after studying it, she realized it is an area that has significant studies and a long history behind it, as well as extensive medical research and practice.

"It's not just magic," she emphasized, noting that now, TCM -- acupuncture, in particular -- is experiencing growing acceptance and popularity in Portugal.

When she returns home, Silva plans to work as a TCM doctor at her mother's clinic. "I came here to learn from the best, so hopefully I'll go back and do my best for the patients in Portugal," she said.

Among China's first national TCM service export bases and the only one located in Hainan, the Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has attracted increasing numbers of international visitors seeking TCM experience and education in recent years.

"This is the third international TCM training program we've hosted this year," said Yuan Ailin, vice director of the hospital. The study tours aim to help more people, especially overseas enthusiasts, deepen their understanding of and passion for TCM.

"We hope to promote TCM further globally, bringing it to the world and helping the world understand it," she said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)