Alliance in the mangroves

(People's Daily App) 14:33, August 21, 2025

Mangroves are vital coastal ecosystems: They serve as natural buffers against erosion, shelter coastlines from storms and help mitigate climate change as major carbon sinks. Through their concerted efforts, the people of Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, are protecting this invaluable resource by balancing conservation and development — achieving reciprocity between humanity and nature.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)