Kuwait launches major oil lake remediation project with Chinese firm Jereh

August 21, 2025

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait has kicked off a major environmental cleanup effort as the first unit of an oil lake crude recovery project, led by China's Jereh Group, completed its trial run Wednesday.

The project falls under the Kuwait Environmental Remediation Program (KERP), which aims to tackle oil pollution and environmental damage left by the 1990-1991 Gulf War, when around 700 oil wells were set ablaze, creating vast oil lakes and contaminating large swathes of soil.

Valued at about 100 million yuan (14 million U.S. dollars), the contract tasks Jereh with delivering an integrated solution and supplying core equipment for the cleanup effort.

"Representing Chinese energy enterprises, Jereh is actively participating in the development of Kuwait's oil and gas industry and environmental protection, demonstrating the combined strength of Chinese manufacturing and services," said Zhuang Guanghua, president of Jereh Group's Middle East Region. "We will continue to support Kuwait's energy transition and sustainable development with advanced technologies and high-quality solutions."

Zhang Hongwei, director of Jereh Group's Middle East Region, noted that advanced technologies from Chinese companies have significantly improved the efficiency of oil lake crude recovery, pushing the project toward ecological restoration and vegetation rehabilitation. "This marks an important step for Kuwait in environmental management and sustainable development," he said.

During a visit to the project site on the same day, Liu Xiang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said Jereh's successful practice not only contributed Chinese expertise to Kuwait's environmental remediation efforts, but also showcased the international competitiveness of Chinese environmental equipment and engineering technology. Liu added that China stands ready to further deepen cooperation with Kuwait in environmental governance and energy transition for the benefit of both peoples.

