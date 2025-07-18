China's Daqing Oilfield reports oil, gas production rises in H1

Xinhua) 13:38, July 18, 2025

HARBIN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, one of China's largest energy production bases, reported rises in both crude oil and natural gas production in the first half of this year.

The oilfield's domestic crude oil output increased by 10,900 tonnes year on year from January to June, while its natural gas production rose by 222 million cubic meters compared with the same period last year.

In recent years, Daqing Oilfield has been actively exploring new approaches to green transition. In the first six months, its new energy projects achieved an operational capacity of 538,700 kilowatts and generated 554 million kWh of electricity, fulfilling 52 percent of the annual target.

In 2024, the oilfield saw its annual natural gas output surpass 6 billion cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 155 million cubic meters, marking the 14th consecutive year of growth.

Since discovered in 1959 in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, Daqing Oilfield has produced more than 2.5 billion tonnes of crude oil, accounting for 36 percent of the country's total onshore output.

