China announces qualified candidate list for 2025 academician selection

Xinhua) 11:19, August 21, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top academic institutions on Wednesday released the list of qualified candidates for the 2025 academician selections.

In the list, a total of 639 candidates were qualified for the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) academician selection, while 660 candidates earned qualifications for the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) academician selection.

Academician selections are held every two years. This year's process began on April 25, with either CAS or CAE permitted to select no more than 100 new members.

Candidates are required to achieve major scientific contributions, academic excellence and ethical integrity, according to an academician selection guideline 2025 of the CAS.

The CAE gives priorities to candidates whose work demonstrably drives the development of new quality productive forces through sci-tech innovations, with preference to key national areas, emerging disciplines, interdisciplinary studies, major national projects, large-scale scientific tasks, and the construction of major sci-tech infrastructures.

