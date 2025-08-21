Chinese vice premier urges enhanced efforts in autumn grain production, disaster prevention

Xinhua) 11:15, August 21, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks during a video conference on autumn grain field management and agricultural disaster prevention held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Wednesday urged enhanced efforts in autumn grain field management and agricultural disaster prevention to achieve the country's annual grain production targets.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a video conference on the topic held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

With just over a month to go before the mass harvest of autumn grain -- a critical period for yield formation, amid frequent natural disasters -- sustained efforts must be made to enhance disaster-monitoring and early-warning systems, Liu said.

Authorities must monitor drought, flooding, typhoons, extreme heat, early frost, pests and diseases closely, taking targeted measures to minimize losses, he said.

Post-disaster agricultural recovery must be organized promptly, with damaged farmlands and irrigation facilities restored swiftly, he said, adding that special attention should be paid to disaster impacts in formerly impoverished areas and among individuals who have been lifted out of poverty.

Relevant departments should cooperate closely to ensure financial support, the handling of insurance claims and the regulation of the grain market, thereby guaranteeing a successful autumn grain harvest, he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)