China urges effective alleviation of humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Xinhua) 16:46, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is highly concerned about the current situation in Gaza, and calls for effectively alleviating the humanitarian crisis there, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"We hope that all parties will reach a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible, and promote the de-escalation of the situation," Mao told at a regular press briefing when asked about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Nearly two years into the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Gaza is unraveling under the weight of starvation and siege.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)