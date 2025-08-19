Israel receives Hamas' response on Gaza ceasefire proposal, no formal reply made

This photo taken from a Royal Jordanian Air Force airplane shows a view of the Gaza Strip on Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

GAZA/CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- An anonymous Israeli official told Xinhua on Monday that Israel has received Hamas' response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal, which includes provisions on the release of hostages, but a formal reply to the response has not yet been issued.

Hamas movement and other Palestinian factions have announced their agreement to the Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, according to a Hamas statement on Monday.

A Hamas source revealed that Cairo and Doha will contact U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to advance the negotiation process with Israel, with the aim of reaching a final agreement.

According to Palestinian sources, the proposal stipulates a prisoner exchange deal that includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 60 others serving sentences of more than 15 years.

The proposal also includes the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip immediately after the agreement enters into force, including fuel, water, and electricity, as well as the rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and the provision of rescue teams with the necessary equipment to remove rubble.

People take part in a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

The United Nations and its agencies, along with the Red Crescent and international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, will be responsible for aid distribution.

Meanwhile, Egyptian sources confirmed to Egypt's Al Qahera News TV channel that the proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations and the redeployment of Israeli forces to facilitate the entry of aid sufficient to meet the Gaza Strip's needs.

During the pause, a prisoner exchange is set to take place, involving the release of 10 living Israeli detainees and 18 bodies -- half of the 36 bodies held by Hamas -- in return for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Egyptian sources, discussions on a comprehensive agreement or permanent ceasefire will begin immediately once the truce takes effect.

Following Hamas' agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas is "under immense pressure" to accept Israel's terms for a ceasefire-for-hostage agreement.

In a video statement, Netanyahu also said he discussed with Defense Minister Israel Katz and military chief Eyal Zamir his cabinet's plan to "conquer" Gaza City and push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians further south.

He did not say when the new offensive, which has drawn international criticism for its expected toll on the already devastated enclave, would begin.

Mediators have sought to revive talks on a truce in the offensive, which has created a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The last ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, part of a phased agreement that included the release of hostages, was ended by Israel in March.

Israel's offensive and blockade of Gaza have left much of the territory in ruins and created famine conditions. At least 62,004 people have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Deaths from starvation are rising daily, health officials said. As of Monday, at least 263 people -- including 112 children -- have died of hunger in Gaza.

