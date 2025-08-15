Food distribution mechanism in Gaza back by U.S., Israel weaponizes starvation: NGOs

JERUSALEM, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a food distribution mechanism backed by the United States and Israel, is a "deadly tool of control" and weaponizes starvation in Gaza, 108 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) said Thursday in a joint statement.

The GHF is "a militarized distribution mechanism promoted as a humanitarian solution," and in reality "a deadly tool of control, with at least 859 Palestinians killed around 'GHF' sites since it began operating," read the joint statement.

"It has weaponized starvation and curated suffering," it said, adding that the "scheme" of the GHF aims to "block impartial aid, exclude Palestinian actors, and replace trusted humanitarian organizations with mechanisms that serve political and military objectives," as "part of a broader strategy to entrench control and erase Palestinian presence."

It noted that since March 2, "most major international NGOs have been unable to deliver a single truck of lifesaving supplies" due to Israel's limit on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and in July alone, over 60 requests from dozens of NGOs were denied under Israel's justification that they are "not authorized to deliver aid."

Currently, aid distribution in Gaza is managed by the GHF, which started operating in the enclave in late May, with all its aid distribution sites located inside restricted Israeli military zones.

The joint statement came as the Israeli military said Thursday that Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, Italy and France airdropped 119 food packages into Gaza, "in accordance with directives from the (Israeli) political echelon."

It also came as Gaza-based health authorities reported on Thursday four more deaths from famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 239, including 106 children.

The total number of people killed by Israeli strikes since October 2023 has risen to 61,776, with another 154,906 wounded, according to the health authorities.

