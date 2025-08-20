China Youth Electronic & Information Literacy Contest finals

Xinhua) 16:23, August 20, 2025

Contestants are pictured in an innovative electronics design competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025. The finals of the contest kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until Aug. 24. More than 28,000 contestants nationwide will compete in 20 events in three major fields including intelligent application, algorithmic thinking, and independent innovation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Contestants are pictured in a "smart planet" challenge competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

Contestants are pictured in an innovative electronics design competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

Judges grade contestants' works in an innovative electronics design competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

A contestant is pictured in a UAV themed competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

Contestants are pictured in a "marine homeland construction" competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

Contestants are pictured in a "marine homeland construction" competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

Contestants are pictured in a "survival on Mars" challenge competition during the finals of the China Youth Electronic &Information Literacy Contest in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

