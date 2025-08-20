Lhasa prepares celebrations of 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region

Ecns.cn) 13:58, August 20, 2025

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the colorful banners hung along a main road in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

The year 2025 marks the 60th founding anniversary of China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhasa is preparing for the celebrations of this anniversary, with national flags and colorful banners standing in neat rows, fluttering in the wind. Meanwhile, workers are busy decorating the city.

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the national flags and colorful banners hung along a main road in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the colorful banners hung along a main road in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a banner reading "Celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region" at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a flower bed at the square before the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

