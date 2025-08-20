Tourists in Xizang adorn themselves in traditional Tiebtan costumes
A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Elder Tibetans rest as a tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
