We Are China

Tourists in Xizang adorn themselves in traditional Tiebtan costumes

Xinhua) 10:19, August 20, 2025

A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Elder Tibetans rest as a tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes poses for photos at the ancient city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)