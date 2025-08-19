Pic story: inheritor of Lhasa costume making technique in China's Xizang

Losang Monlam poses for a portrait in front of finished Tibetan costumes at the Sholdo Pal traditional handicrafts school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2025. Traditional Tibetan costumes, after centuries of evolution and development, have formed rich styles and unique features.

As one of the main categories of traditional Tibetan costumes, Lhasa costume distinguishes itself from others with its vivid features such as large waistline, long sleeves and a dazzling array of decorations, which not only reflect the aesthetics of Tibetan people, but also closely relate to their living environment and lifestyle. In 2018, Lhasa costume was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritages of Xizang Autonomous Region.

At the Sholdo Pal traditional handicrafts school, Losang Monlam is guiding his apprentices on the making of Lhasa costumes. Born in 1965 in Baxoi County of Qamdo, Losang Monlam started to learn tailoring when he was 13 years old. In 1983, he went to Lhasa to systematically study costume making. "At that time, Tibetan costumes were so monotonous in styles and colors, " he said. Later, he became a teacher in a handicrafts school, where he had the chance to learn about the characteristics and making skills of various Tibetan costumes in different regions. Such experiences made him a master of all kinds of Tibetan costumes. In 2019, Losang Monlam was recognized as a representative inheritor of Lhasa costume making technique. In 2022, he was also given the title of Lhasa's Master of Arts and Crafts.

Over the past 40 years, Losang Monlam has dedicated to passing on the craft. The 60-year-old has trained more than a hundred apprentices, and engaged himself in compiling textbooks and establishing a database on Tibetan clothing. With his encouragement, young designers are now trying to integrate the intangible cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows models presenting traditional Tibetan costumes during a New Year fashion show in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Traditional Tibetan costumes, after centuries of evolution and development, have formed rich styles and unique features. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

