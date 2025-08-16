China's Xizang improves protection of intangible cultural heritage
A carver with Tibetan woodblock art, a regional intangible cultural heritage, works in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
The protection of intangible cultural heritage in Xizang has steadily improved, with 473 million yuan (about 66 million U.S. dollars) from the central and regional governments earmarked from 2012 to 2024 for the protection of intangible cultural heritage items on the national representative list and other related fields, according to a white paper issued this year. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A painter creates a Tibetan Thangka painting, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
A carver with traditional Tibetan carving restoration technique, a regional intangible cultural heritage, poses for a photo in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
A potter makes a piece of traditional Tibetan pottery, a regional intangible cultural heritage, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
A painter creates a Tibetan Thangka painting, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
A carver with traditional Tibetan carving restoration technique, a regional intangible cultural heritage, works in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025.
