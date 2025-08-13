Hospitals nationwide deploy over 2,000 experts to assist medical institutions in Xizang

Xinhua) 10:10, August 13, 2025

Doctors from Dalian of northeast China's Liaoning Province and Nagqu discuss on a patient's condition at a hospital in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctors from Beijing and Lhasa perform a surgery on a patient at a hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Doctors from Quanzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province and Lhorong County of Qamdo discuss on a patient's condition at a hospital in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A doctor from Dalian of northeast China's Liaoning Province and a nurse from Nagqu discuss on a patient's condition at a hospital in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctors from Beijing and Lhasa take a group photo after performing a surgery at a hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Doctors from Beijing and Lhasa monitor a surgery at a hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Doctors from Beijing and Lhasa discuss on a patient's condition at a hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A doctor and a nurse provide rehabilitation therapy for a patient at a hospital in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctors from Beijing and Lhasa perform a surgery at a hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2025. Since 2015, 203 hospitals from 17 provinces and cities nationwide have deployed over 2,000 experts in teams to assist medical institutions in Xizang, training 5,536 local medical staff in the region. (Xinhua)

