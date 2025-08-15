First batch of quake-affected residents move into new homes in Xizang

LHASA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 12,000 quake-affected residents in Dingri County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region moved into their newly-built homes on Friday, a milestone in the reconstruction efforts.

The 2,578 households are the first batch to move into new homes after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County and nearby areas in the city of Xigaze on Jan. 7, claiming 126 lives and destroying thousands of homes.

The design of the new houses takes into consideration local people's living habits and actual needs, with most homes rebuilt on their original sites, but exceptions were made for houses located along the earthquake belt or in areas vulnerable to landslides or floods, which have been relocated, said Pang Jian, head of the Xigaze housing and urban-rural development bureau.

Pang noted that the new houses are designed to withstand earthquakes of up to intensity 8.0 on the seismic scale.

Local villager Nyima Tsering and his seven family members have been given a 210-square-meter, two-story Tibetan-style home free of charge. Expressing profound gratitude for the government's support, he said, "I've bought some new furniture. We are ready for the new life."

The new houses range from 35 to 260 square meters and are allocated to households according to family size, said Zhuang Yinong, a manager at Shanghai Construction Group in charge of the reconstruction of the village.

Each house is equipped with a kitchen, a bathroom with shower facilities, and a solar water heating system.

In a bid to ease the burden of the residents, the local government will subsidize 25 percent of furniture and appliance costs.

According to the reconstruction plan, an additional 8,300 residents of 1,145 families are set to move into their new homes by Aug. 20. All the remaining residents will move into new homes by the end of October, ensuring safe and warm housing ahead of winter.

