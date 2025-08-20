Chinese food delivery platform Keeta launches in Qatar

Xinhua) 10:08, August 20, 2025

DOHA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Keeta, the international subsidiary of Chinese on-demand delivery company Meituan, officially launched its services in Qatar on Tuesday, marking the company's entry into the Gulf state as part of its global expansion strategy.

Jane Liu, general manager of Keeta Qatar, said the company seeks to support Qatar's Vision 2030 by offering accessible and reliable delivery services, while also working with local businesses to reach more customers.

"Qatar is a market of immense importance to us, not only because of its vibrant food culture but also because of its forward-looking vision for digital innovation and everyday convenience," said Liu, adding that "our ambition is to not only serve meals but to support the broader growth of Qatar's digital economy."

According to Meituan, its technology processes more than 150 million daily peak orders and serves over 770 million users worldwide.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)