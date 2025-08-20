Chinese vice premier stresses medical ethics, professionalism

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has stressed the need for medical workers to adhere to professional ethics and enhance their skills to safeguard people's health.

Liu made the remarks while visiting medical workers at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital and a community health services center in Beijing on Tuesday, marking China's eighth Doctors' Day.

There, he extended festival greetings to all medical workers in China and credited them as vital contributors to the country's progress in public health.

Highlighting the role medical workers play in protecting people's lives and health, Liu encouraged them to promote the development of medical technology and enhance the quality of healthcare services.

He urged relevant local authorities to expand primary-level health care teams, strengthen TCM teaching and innovative development, and implement incentive and support policies for Chinese medical workers.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits medical workers at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Liu extended festival greetings on China's eighth Doctors' Day to all medical workers in China and credited them as vital contributors to the country's progress in public health. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

