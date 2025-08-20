Beijing's hospital holds free clinic event to mark 8th Doctors' Day

Xinhua) 08:21, August 20, 2025

A pediatrician participates in a free clinic event at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Dongdan campus) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A volunteer draws a personalized cartoon picture for a doctor during a free clinic event in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A woman registers during a free clinic event at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Dongdan campus) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

People participate in a free clinic event at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Dongdan campus) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A doctor demonstrates her personalized cartoon picture drew by volunteers during a free clinic event at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Dongdan campus) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A medical personnel participates in a free clinic event at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Dongdan campus) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2025. Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) held a free clinic event here on Tuesday to mark the eighth Doctors' Day. More than 50 medical staff representatives provided on-site health consultations to patients. Meanwhile, hospital volunteers drew personalized cartoon pictures for the participating medical personnel.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)