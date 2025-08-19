Rains wreak havoc in India's Mumbai, red alert issued

August 19, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rains lashed India's financial capital Mumbai on Monday, wreaking havoc and prompting the city's civic body to declare a day off for all schools and colleges, officials said.

Following the downpour, roads in several areas across the city got waterlogged and inundated, leading to traffic jams.

Locals were seen wading through the waterlogged streets, and motorcyclists plying through the inundated roads. The inclement weather has also impacted air traffic.

Local media quoted a Mumbai airport spokesperson as saying that nine flights conducted "go-arounds" before finally landing, while one flight was diverted.

The city has been receiving rain for the third straight day. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in the city and its suburbs.

The weather office has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday declared a day off for all schools and colleges in Mumbai and asked people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting in the wake of heavy rainfall and ordered the administration to provide relief, conduct rescue operations, and assess damages.

