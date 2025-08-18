Several schools in India's capital receive bomb threats

Xinhua) 16:57, August 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Several schools in the Indian capital territory of Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, prompting authorities to rush police teams, fire services personnel and bomb disposal squads to these educational institutions, officials said.

According to officials, four schools in Dwarka received threat emails from unknown senders and alerted the police.

Immediately, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, police and fire services personnel were rushed to these schools.

"However, nothing suspicious was found. The threats proved to be hoax calls," a police official said.

According to a local newspaper The Indian Express, 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting authorities to conduct searches on their premises.

Last month, many schools in the national capital also received similar bomb threat emails, which were later turned out to be a hoax.

Last year, hoax threats triggered chaos in the airlines, schools, hospitals and hotels across the country.

