38 killed, 62 injured as cloudburst hits Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 10:11, August 15, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- At least 38 people were killed and 62 others injured Thursday after a massive cloudburst hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Kishtwar district, about 290 km southeast of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

According to officials, the massive cloudburst caused a flash flood, leading to widespread damage in the village. The flash flood washed away several structures, including a community kitchen, shops and a security outpost.

"So far, 38 people are confirmed dead," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma told Xinhua. "Rescue efforts are underway."

Authorities have sent police and disaster response force personnel to the spot to carry out rescue operations in the area.

"We are being told 62 people have been rescued in injured condition," a police officer said.

