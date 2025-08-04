6 workers dead in south India quarry accident

Xinhua) 14:58, August 04, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- At least six workers died and 10 were injured in a quarry accident in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, confirmed the local police on Monday.

The mishap occurred in the state's Bapatla district. Four among the injured were said to be in a critical condition. Most of the victims hailed from the eastern state of Odisha.

According to an online report by India Today, the accident happened on Friday evening when a large section of rock gave way during quarrying operations, burying workers under tons of debris.

Around 16 workers were present at the quarry when the incident happened. Rescue teams were deployed to pull survivors from the debris. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

