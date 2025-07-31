Naxalite killed, 3 policemen wounded in India's Chhattisgarh gunfight

Xinhua) 09:47, July 31, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A Naxalite was killed, while three policemen were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a fierce gunfight between them in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Wednesday.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of government forces broke out Tuesday in the forest area along the Sukma-Dantewada inter-district border, about 390 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

"The anti-Naxal operation was launched on specific intelligence information about the presence of Naxals in the area," a police official said.

India's federal government has resolved to eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)