5 killed, 4 injured as vehicle hits power lines in India's Hyderabad

Xinhua) 16:34, August 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were electrocuted to death and four others critically injured early Monday after a vehicle came in contact with overhead electric power transmission wires during a Hindu festival procession in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police said.

The incident occurred in Ramanthapur area of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana state.

According to police, the vehicle hit the overhead high-tension electric wires, which snapped and fell onto the vehicle, leading to the electrocution of the men near it.

The victims were attempting to push the vehicle and received the fatal electric shock in the process.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)