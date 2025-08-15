Death toll from cloudburst in Indian-controlled Kashmir rises to 60

Xinhua) 15:22, August 15, 2025

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Thursday's cloudburst in Kishtwar district in Indian-controlled Kashmir rose to at least 60.

A local official confirmed that at least 60 dead bodies had been recovered till Friday morning, and over 200 people were still missing. Roads and bridges had been broken or swept away, blocking traffic in the region. Rescue teams were facing a challenging time reaching the victims in the affected areas.

The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Kishtwar district, about 290 km southeast of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Thursday afternoon, triggering a devastating landslide which left behind a spate of large-scale destruction.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)