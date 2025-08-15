Xinjiang-to-Chongqing power transmission project transmits over 4.7 billion kWh
Photo shows the Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project, the starting point of China's Xinjiang-to-Chongqing power transmission program. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)
It takes only seven milliseconds to transmit electricity 2260 kilometers from Barkol county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project is the sending-end station of China's Xinjiang-to-Chongqing power transmission program, which began operations on June 10 this year. By Aug. 10, the project had transmitted 4.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to Chongqing in total.
New energy makes up 71.8 percent of the project's total supporting power supply. It is able to transmit 36 billion kWh of electricity to Chongqing each year, accounting for more than 20 percent of Chongqing's electricity consumption. The electricity transmitted is equivalent to reducing the municipality's coal consumption by 12 million tonnes and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 32 million tonnes.
Photo shows the Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)
Photo shows the Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)
Numerous silver iron towers stand across the wilderness. The "bright silk road" spans 2260 kilometers to transmit electricity from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)
Photo shows the Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project. (People's Daily Online/Tang Song)
The Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project is the sending-end station of China's Xinjiang-to-Chongqing power transmission program. (People's Daily Online/Tang Song)
In the master control room of the Barkol converter station of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project, operators closely watch facility operations. (People's Daily Online/Tang Song)
