Team China eliminated as U.S., Japan advance to World Games women's softball semis

Xinhua) 09:36, August 15, 2025

CHENGDU, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Team China fell 8-1 to Team Chinese Taipei in a Group A game at the Chengdu World Games women's softball tournament Thursday, marking their second straight defeat which kept Team China out of semifinal contention.

Team Chinese Taipei collected 11 hits, while Team China managed just one throughout the match.

"We weren't nervous, but our focus wasn't enough," Team China player Ren Min said. "This tournament is a wake-up call for us, teaching us to learn from losses and think about how to beat opponents next time."

In the other Group A game, Megan Faraimo threw four no-hit innings as the United States beat the Netherlands 8-1 in five innings, securing a berth in the semifinals ahead of Friday's game against Team China.

In Group B, Canada routed Australia 9-0 in six innings, and Japan defeated Puerto Rico 7-0, with both teams clinching semifinal berths. They will face each other Friday.

"This was a great team win for us," Kianna Jones of Canada said. "Our goal for the next game is the same, to stay aggressive offensively. Japan has excellent pitchers, hitters, and defense, so I think staying aggressive and sticking to our plan will be key. We're excited to keep advancing in the World Games."

