Highlights of Archery Women's Recurve at World Games

Xinhua) 16:49, August 13, 2025

Chiara Rebagliati of Italy competes during the Archery Women's Recurve Gold Medal Match against Denisa Barankova of Slovakia at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Elisa Tartler of Germany competes during the Archery Women's Recurve Bronze Medal Match against Roberta di Francesco of Italy at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Roberta di Francesco of Italy competes during the Archery Women's Recurve Bronze Medal Match against Elisa Tartler of Germany at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gold medalist Denisa Barankova (C) of Slovakia, silver medalist Chiara Rebagliati (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Roberta di Francesco of Italy pose during the victory ceremony for the Archery Women's Recurve at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Silver medalist Chiara Rebagliati of Italy poses during the victory ceremony for the Archery Women's Recurve at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Roberta di Francesco of Italy reacts during the Archery Women's Recurve Bronze Medal Match against Elisa Tartler of Germany at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)